KDT has a new sports reporter

Robert Brewer

 Tom Holden

This Sunday, Youtube influencer turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0, 6 KOs) will step into the ring against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) on Pay-Per-View.

The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will take place at the Diriyah Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is notable because it is a big step up in terms of competition for Paul. For the first time in the Youtuber's brief fighting career, he will be matched up against another active professional boxer. Additionally, Fury has name recognition as he is the younger half-brother of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

