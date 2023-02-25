This Sunday, Youtube influencer turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0, 6 KOs) will step into the ring against Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) on Pay-Per-View.
The bout is scheduled for eight rounds and will take place at the Diriyah Arena, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is notable because it is a big step up in terms of competition for Paul. For the first time in the Youtuber's brief fighting career, he will be matched up against another active professional boxer. Additionally, Fury has name recognition as he is the younger half-brother of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.
Since Paul began his boxing career in 2020, many people have alleged that he has tainted the sport. Boxing purists are upset that Paul's fame outside the ring has overshadowed the action he produces inside the ring. Moreover, other up-and-coming fighters that have put more time into their craft than Paul has are not receiving paydays equal to Paul's for their performances.
I am here to tell you these critics literally have no idea what they are talking about.
In the old days, aspiring boxers had to compile dozens upon dozens, and sometimes even hundreds upon hundreds of amateur fights before being considered ready to turn professional. Once in the pro ranks, only a small percentage of those fighters ever earn the multi-million dollar paydays associated with superstars such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao or Mike Tyson.
Whether amateur or professional, boxing at any level is an extremely dangerous and sometimes deadly sport. That said, I am totally in favor of combat-sport athletes getting financially compensated as quickly as possible. By earning a lucrative sum of money while taking on low-caliber opposition, Paul has essentially become the highest paid and most well-publicized amateur fighter the sport has ever seen.
Instead of being upset at Paul for choosing this unconventional route, I applaud him. He has given future prizefighting novices a blueprint on how to market their own talents and build an audience. If boxers can take more control over their early careers like Paul has, the odds of them falling prey to unscrupulous Don King-type swindlers will be greatly reduced. Also, Fury raises his own public profile by agreeing to take on Paul which makes it mutually beneficial for both competing athletes.
Granted, Paul does not have the skill to become the next Muhammad Ali. However, there is still a market for the type of entertainment Paul brings to the table. He also appears to be taking the sport seriously and looks to have more substance than just some celebrity pretending to fight. Win, lose or draw, I feel Jake Paul has already revolutionized the sport he competes in and I will certainly be watching this weekend.
