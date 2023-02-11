On Feb. 7, LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing former Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 points. He accomplished the feat in Los Angeles' 133-130 home loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
I didn't care to watch a single second of the game.
It turns out that James' achievement was also met with indifference by members of his own team. Center Anthony Davis was filmed heading to the Laker bench moments before the history-making basket. While everybody else in Davis' immediate area was standing up in order to get the best possible view, the Los Angeles big man remained seated and seemed completely uninterested in watching the on-court spectacle.
Granted, James has proven himself as a terrific player through the years. I would argue he is statistically superior to any other athlete in NBA history. However, I would also argue that he is the most loathed athlete this country has ever produced. Time and time again, James has proven himself to be an inauthentic and phony individual. That can partly explain why regular fans like me, and even professional peers like Davis, remain aloof and uninterested with the mounting achievements of James.
First off, the Lakers superstar has made it abundantly clear that he hates the United States of America. A supposed social activist, James is quick to point out all the ills of his home country, the same country that made him a billionaire for his proficiency to dunk a basketball. Meanwhile, James pleads the fifth amendment when it comes to discussing the ills of communist China and its inhumane treatment of the Uyghur people.
James' own corporate interest with Nike means it would be financial suicide for him to be critical of China's authoritarian regime. Essentially, James has agreed to the role of being a Chinese puppet in exchange for endorsement dollars from his global master. In spite of this blatantly obvious business arrangement, the Lakers star hilariously fancies himself as this generation's Muhammad Ali, a freedom fighter for the downtrodden and people of color.
Even if you disagree with the stance that Ali had on matters such as United States involvement in the Vietnam War, you have to respect Ali's courage to risk his boxing career to make the stand that he did. The former heavyweight champion eschewed financial security for what he believed was a greater good. James could not and would not ever make such a sacrifice.
Instead of being an agent of change, the basketball icon uses his social media platform to gaslight the masses. James infamously tweeted "You're next" in an attempt to incite an angry mob of protesters against an Ohio police officer who shot and killed an armed suspect who was intending to stab a young lady.
James is openly anti-law enforcement and he consistently espouses racially divisive rhetoric. As the mainstream liberal media painted Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist during a murder trial that gripped the nation, James took the time to fan those flames on his social media feed. His unsophisticated and sophomoric behavior toward Rittenhouse likely did little to improve James' public image to the average American.
In order to quantify just how unpopular James has become, let's compare television ratings with a former basketball player who many would argue is the greatest ever, Michael Jordan. In Jordan's last championship appearance, Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, the event registered a 22.3 Nielsen rating with an average 35.9 million viewers. It was the highest rated and most watched game in the history of the league as 72 million people in the United States watched at least part of the contest.
In James' last championship appearance, Games 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, it registered a 4.2 rating with an average 8.29 million viewers. It was the lowest rated and least-watched Finals clincher on record. In other words, roughly an average of 77 percent less fans tuned in for James' last Finals game as opposed to Jordan's. These numbers are even more remarkable considering James' Finals appearance was during the height of the COVID-19 shutdown and many more potential viewers were home from work or school.
In addition to turning away fans like me in droves, James has also burned bridges professionally, as evident by Davis' disinterest on the Lakers bench. After all, it must be hard for Davis to get excited about playing for a team who has prioritized padding James' stats over becoming a perennial playoff contender. The Lakers are on pace to miss the playoffs for the third time in five years since James' big move to Los Angeles.
I do not begrudge other fans who want to continue watching James. He is a phenom at his sport. Heck, I even had a chance to see him play in person one time during a 2009 road trip to Detroit with a childhood friend of mine. But I no longer have the time or interest to support an anti-American communist missionary. While James continues to pour in the points at age 38, I look forward to missing even more Laker games in the coming months and years.
