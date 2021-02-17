Although the Hill Country had some reprieve Wednesday as temperatures broke above freezing for the first time in more than five days, conditions remain hazardous and continue to impact newspaper delivery.
“Icy conditions have caused road closures and dangerous driving conditions across our coverage area, delaying or preventing the delivery of the newspaper in many areas,” The Kerrville Daily Times Publisher Carlina Villalpando said.
Power outages and unsafe weather conditions caused the newspaper to suspend publication of its Tuesday newspaper, while The Times news team continued to report online. The Times offices reopened Wednesday to publish a Thursday print edition, but Villalpando said she expected delivery to continue to be problematic, and some customers could expect delivery delays.
“Our goal is to keep our team, community and drivers safe, and we are advising them to avoid crossing road blocks or streets that are not navigable,” Villalpando said. “Newspapers will continue to be delivered in areas that are safe for passage. Some will likely be late. If you live in an area that cannot be accessed, we will redeliver the newspaper as soon as drivers are able to safely access your road.”
Villalpando added the newspaper would continue to be accessible online at dailytimes.com, and readers could view the pages as they would appear in print.
“While we are working to resume normal delivery, please visit dailytimes.com for updates about weather, road closures and other news. You also will be able to access our replica print edition, which is available through the e-edition link on our homepage,” Villalpando said.
The news team also continues to offer breaking news and weather updates on its Facebook page. Find these at www.facebook.com/kerrvilledailytimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.