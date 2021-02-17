There were delays in deliveries of food, beer, gasoline and other items at local gas stations, grocery stores — and just about everywhere else — as attested by increasingly bare shelves and covered gas pumps all over the city over the last few days.
"The unprecedented weather event in Texas has caused severe disruption in the food supply chain," states a Wednesday press release from H-E-B. "Like many other Texans are experiencing, this disruption is complicated by power and water outages. For H-E-B, this means temporary impacts to manufacturing, warehousing, store operations and the daily lives of our partners and their families."
Curbside and home delivery orders were canceled and will resume “as soon as possible,” and H-E-B pharmacies will be open according to store hours, according to the release.
“Product assortment will be limited for a few days,” the release states. “We have placed limits on some items to help ensure access to the items customers need. We’re working around the clock to get more product to stores.”
Local grocery stores have been forced to discard perishable goods due to power outages.
Labatt Food Service, which delivers food to the Kerr County area and elsewhere, hadn’t sent trucks all week, and its warehouse was without power and inoperable as of Wednesday, an employee of that company said that afternoon.
Walmart remained closed Wednesday until further notice due to lack of running water, and H-E-B, which was out of bread, eggs, meats, produce, dairy, and other staples, closed early at 7 p.m. that day and was scheduled to operate from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Neu-Marts were among the stores feeling the effects, and being gas stations, they were hit by both food and gasoline shortages.
“Tomorrow (Wednesday) if we don’t get gas, we’ll shut our stores down, Mike Neutze, who co-owns six Neu-Marts in Kerr County and manages 16 elsewhere, said Tuesday. “So, that will hurt us, except for the ones that still have fuel. If we don’t have fuel, we really don't have much to sell in the store (without more deliveries).”
Trucks arrived Wednesday bearing gasoline, and more were scheduled Thursday, Neutze said on Wednesday. But his station in Center Point and the one off Meadowview Lane in Kerrville weren’t able to pump gas, as the former had malfunctioning pumps due to the weather and the latter had no electricity to power the pumps, he said.
Additionally, the parking lot at one of his stations was visibly buckling, he added.
“They get water in them and then they freeze, and then they buckle,” Neutze said.
He noted problems with concrete are likely to occur across the county as the ice melts.
There were single-serve water bottles available at Neutze’s stores as of Tuesday afternoon, but KPD reported on Facebook that the big stores already had been depleted of bottled water. To top it off, the city issued a boil water notice late Tuesday evening due to low water-system pressure triggering a state regulation. For people who had running water but no power, boiling wasn’t an easy option, as some Facebook members commented.
“Funny my parents have not heard power in 3 days!!!” posted the Facebook account of Jamie White. “How are they suppose to boil water with no electricity????? They are stuck and have no help....”
Social media was achatter over what gas stations were still open, and drivers were in lines to
get gas throughout the day Tuesday as more and more pumps dried up.
“Is there somewhere I can get gas at right now?” posted the Facebook account of Alicia Ann Taylor in a Kerrville forum late Tuesday night. “We are trying to make it home but as these conditions worsen we have also noticed we are almost out gas... I’m leaving the hospital right now and need gas to get at least to my moms till the morning(.)”
Two people responded that there was none in Kerrville: “My son went looking earlier and didn’t find any,” posted Mike Deegan — and one person suggested getting to the shelter opened at First United Methodist Church near Peterson Regional Medical Center.
One couple, Robert and Vickie Love, drove around on Tuesday looking for supplies — “being Ubers for our parents,” as Vickie put it.
“We’re trying to search for milk and couldn’t find any,” said Vickie from her truck window as the couple parked at the Valero and MiniMart on Sidney Baker Street. The MiniMart interior was closed by the time they got there, although there were lines of vehicles at the pumps. There wasn’t any milk or bread at H-E-B and it “was crazy busy” there, she said.
Her mother-in-law, Frances Craig, was on speakerphone in the truck and said she hadn’t seen anything like the last few days in her 82 years in Kerr County.
“We’re all suffering,” Vickie said. “We know it’s not the city’s fault, it’s just Mother Nature. We were just not prepared. So hopefully, we learn something from this.”
Throughout Tuesday on Facebook, people in Kerr County were exchanging information about what stores and restaurants were open.
“Is any food establishments open?” posted a woman in a Kerrville Facebook forum. “I have family that hasn’t been able to eat in 36 hours because of no electricity.”
Her post garnered 41 comments and suggestions, including McDonald’s, Chicken Express and Sonic on Sidney Baker Street. All of these restaurants had long lines of cars at their drive-thru lanes stretching into the street as of Tuesday late afternoon.
With supplies running low and grocery trucks not expected to arrive until next week, Neutze tried to get some vital ingredients at large local stores, particularly bread and tortillas for sandwiches and tacos. But there was no bread at H-E-B, and their tortillas weren’t the right kind.
“It’s a state of emergency; it really is when you can’t get anything,” Neutze said.
The last few days of plunging temperatures and dangerous road conditions managed to dwarf the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of disruption to supply chains.
“Even when the pandemic was at its height -- the (run on) toilet paper and stuff like that -- we didn’t have a problem getting stuff,” Neutze said. “The last two days have been the busiest of my life, and I’ve been in business since 1982.”
All the ice and snow on the roads made driving perilous the last few days, but leaving gas stations unmanned when people need such a critical resource wasn’t an option; therefore, when their employees told them they’d be willing to work if they had alternative transportation, the Neutzes decided to drive their employees to and from work in company trucks that were better equipped for the dangerous conditions.
“We will give bonuses to all of our people at work; my wife and I talked about that last night,” Neutze said. “We need to bonus them and at least pay them time and a half. That’s OK. Life is good; God is good. You do what’s right and you take care of people and God will take care of you. … We took care of our people; we took care of our customers.”
Some customers were unexpected, like the nursing home and rehabilitation center that was without electricity and had run out of diesel for its generators Monday night. The Neutzes weren’t selling diesel at their stores, but they had some at their home.
“They were desperate; they were in dire need,” Neutze said. “We don’t deliver diesel, but we went and took them diesel.”
His parents passed away at that particular center, so it also has a special place in his heart, Neutze said.
“You do what you do: You help your brother. The Bible says you help,” Neutze said.
