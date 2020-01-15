A cold front will be our main weather story Thursday.
A cold front will track slowly across the area stalling during the day.
This makes our temperature forecast today rather tricky.
The front will likely wash out this afternoon and track northward, but not before ushering colder temperatures for a time during the day today.
Morning temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s north of the front with 60’s and 70’s likely ahead of the front.
Kerrville will be on the fine line of this temperature division during the day.
By the lunch hour today, temperatures will be about the same with 40’s and 50’s north and 60’s and 70’s south. Northeast winds are expected behind the cold front.
This temperature division may continue all day long with cold air north and warm and muggy air south of the frontal system.
Be prepared for both temperature possibilities Thursday across the Hill Country.
Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are also in the forecast throughout the day. They will lift to the north.
The front remains stationary across the Hill Country Thursday night. Clouds continue with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows end up in the 40’s north of the front with 50’s and 60’s ahead of the front. Winds become east overnight.
Friday will be cloudy and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the middle to upper 60’s. We may hit 70 should sunshine occur. Southeast winds prevail Friday.
On Saturday, a stronger cold front will push the rain out of the area and bring us dry weather most of the weekend.
We will see colder overnight lows in the 30’s Sunday morning with highs in the 50’s Sunday.
Avg: 34/60
