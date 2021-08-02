Showers and thunderstorms began over the weekend in the Kerrville area, and while the chances of continued rain continues throughout the next few days, they diminish slightly.
On Tuesday, look for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Otherwise, it is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and winds 5-10 miles per hour. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low around 69.
