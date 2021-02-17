As state-mandated power outages continued and some water lines burst due to the cold, people in Kerrville sought shelter and water in various ways. Some went to the homes of friends or family in better circumstances, and others tried hotels.
“Do any of the hotels have power?” read the Facebook account of Ayla Andrews on Tuesday. “The kids are cold, and I’m at my wits end.”
“What motels are open with power and heat,” posted another woman Tuesday afternoon. “I have a special needs toddler that is getting sick.”
Her response garnered a few suggestions, such as Methodist and Calvary, and one person offered their home.
Some hotels were ready to accommodate guests and filled up quickly, such as the YO Ranch Hotel and Conference Center and the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center. But other hotels, such as Quality Inn and Suites and La Quinta, were hit hard by the outages, which KPUB has said were state-mandated and the result of a storm that plunged Texas into severe cold temperatures, pushing demand beyond supply.
Quality Inn was all dark on Monday night, part of the outage that hit a swath of Kerrville along North Sidney Baker Street north of Antler Stadium. Home Depot, TxDOT and Lowe’s Home Improvement appeared to be unaffected by that outage, however.
La Quinta’s sign read “no power, no rooms” as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the YO was sold out as of Tuesday.
“I know on Sunday we were getting a lot of calls, because the electricity was out at a nearby town,” said a staff member at the call center that serves the YO. Upon further questioning, it was revealed this town was Ingram.
Staff at La Quinta declined to be interviewed or photographed.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites was without electricity for more than 24 hours, said a staff member there late Tuesday afternoon. But about 15 minutes after power was restored, the water stopped flowing on site due to the cold, and no plumbers were available, the staff member said. But people were still willing to be booked, if only to have a warm place to stay, the staff member indicated.
“We’re booking people, but we’re letting them know we don’t have water,” she said.
Hampton Inn Kerrville managed to have power restored Tuesday after being out the previous night and were expected to be able to start booking people that day.
The Inn of the Hills experienced intermittent power outages, but not enough for it to shut down. Most of the demand there the last few days was due to locals seeking warmth and people stranded when the interstate became too dangerous to drive on for a time, said Rachel Hernandez, front desk employee at the Inn of the Hills. Usually it’s a slow hotel season until about March, she added. She said that although the hotel was full as of Tuesday, she was letting callers know shelter was available at First United Methodist Church. Some people had been stranded when part of the Interstate temporarily closed, while others on Tuesday
“It was really sad hearing all these people getting stranded and not having anywhere to go,” Hernandez said. “It’s so cold outside, you just don’t expect this. ... It was really scary to think that many people could be cold.”
Staying in cars was an option for some, or using natural gas, but gasoline and propane was increasingly hard to find on Tuesday -- as attested by long lines at gas pumps and closed stations, and long lines to get propane.
Hernandez doesn’t live far from work, but her bosses were concerned for her.
“I’m staying at the hotel, because the people I work for didn’t want me driving, so I was really fortunate,” she said.
Hernandez, who’s been working for Inn of the Hills for five years, had the experience of helping shelter people from Hurricane Harvey at the hotel in 2017.
“We don’t usually have pets and stuff, but they took in dogs because of the emergency,” Hernandez recalled. “It’s been nice to see the community pull together. Everybody’s just trying to help everybody out; that’s what I like about living in Kerrville.”
