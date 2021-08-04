The chance of rain for Kerr County is headed back up, then down again for the remainder of the week.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect about one-tenth of an inch and possibly more rain. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with a high near 86 degrees and a calm wind around 5 miles per hour.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
