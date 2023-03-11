There is one sure way

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel perform at New York City's Central Park on this DVD recording. The concert was held in 1981 and the original recording was released in 1982.

“The problem is all inside your head,” explains a hit song from the 1970s. “There must be 50 ways to leave your lover,”

The chorus is: “You just slip out the back, Jack. Make a new plan, Stan. You don’t need to be coy, Roy. Just get yourself free.”

