There is one sure way

“The problem is all inside your head,” explains a hit song from the 1970s. “There must be 50 ways to leave your lover,”
The chorus is: “You just slip out the back, Jack. Make a new plan, Stan. You don’t need to be coy, Roy. Just get yourself free.”
These lyrics written and performed by two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recipient Paul Simon appear in “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” which reached Billboard’s top spot in 1975.
Simon became one of the most acclaimed songwriters ever as a solo artist and as half of the folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel. His career as a musician, songwriter and actor spanned six decades and included what he called his fondest concert memory, when the duo performed in New York City’s Central Park before 500,000-plus avid fans.
“Fifty Ways” was a humorous ode to a marriage break-up.
Simon’s ex-wife, Carrie Fisher, said about his composition about her, “Hearts and Bones,” “If you can get Paul Simon to write a song about you, do it. Because he is so brilliant at it.”
He earned 16 Grammy Awards, was named one of the 100 People Who Shaped the World by Time Magazine and ranked eighth in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.
The duo of Simon and Garfunkel met as 11-year-old classmates, and over decades of friendship, they successfully sold more than 100 million records, ranking them among the best-selling music artists in history.
Yet, despite their artistic mastery, they endured dysfunctional relationship anxieties that caused them to eventually lose trust in one another.
The writer of Proverbs warned about this type of relationship dilemma: “Never let loyalty and kindness leave you. Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart,” Proverbs 3:3 (NLT).
Have you ever felt betrayed? Have you ever put your trust in someone only to seemingly have it broken?
Sadly, most of us can answer yes.
In our broken world, enduring faithfulness and loyalty within personal relationships is very rare. Friendship requires effort. We must keep choosing to show love and faithfulness in our actions to maintain intimate relationships.
While personal relationships have emotional ebbs and flows, we should also recognize that our love relationship with God is also on a rollercoaster.
The Rev. Billy Graham, said, “Whatever you love most, be it sports, pleasure, business or God, that is your god.”
The constant temptation of the world is to divide our hearts. But God is looking for those who are single-minded. God rejoices in doing good to us with all his heart and soul. Surely, we can return his love by serving him with all our heart and soul — with singleness of heart and action.
Frankly, the more often we practice the habit of sharing our intimate thoughts and feelings with God, the more likely we will find ourselves in healthy trust-filled relationships with friends and family.
Part of the reason is forgiveness. As we perceive God’s forgiveness for our betrayals of trust with him, we become more open to forgiving the injustices we perceive from others.
All love relationships, including our relationship with Jesus, require effort and time if they are to grow and flourish. While there may be 50 ways to leave a lover, there is only one sure way to know and experience the love God intends for you.
Decide today to trust and obey with singleness of heart, to devote more of your time and energy toward growing your friendship with Jesus.
Prayer: Father, thanks for watching over us. We trust in your enduring love and place all of our hope in you. Amen.
VerbalSunshine.org, a ministry led by Jeff Anderson, interweaves life application insights and Biblical wisdom to encourage your journey to triumphant living. Comments, welcome at jeff@leadershipinc.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.