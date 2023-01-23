In boys basketball Friday, the Ingram Tom Moore Warriors protected their home court with a 52-42 win over the Comfort Bobcats.
It was a dominant first half for the Warriors who took a 30-14 lead after two full quarters. Comfort outscored Ingram in the second half 28-22, but Ingram eventually held off the Bobcats to earn the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.