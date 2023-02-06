The Ingram Tom Moore Warriors boys basketball team was in action on Friday and Saturday last week.
In Friday's ballgame, the Warriors were overwhelmed at home by Llano, 59-38. Aiden Rendon was Ingram's leading scorer with 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Kye Hightower also reached double figures with 10 points in defeat.
