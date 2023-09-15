Warriors claims big win over San Angelo TLCA, 51-36

Ingram Tom Moore High School quarterback Kye Hightower accounted for five touchdowns and 375 all-purpose yards as the Warriors rallied from a slow start to steamroll host Texas Leadership Academy 51-36 on the road to improve to 4-0.
Hightower scored on an 85-yard lateral on a kick return, added three rushing touchdowns, including a 43-yard scamper to seal the win, and he tossed a 43-yard touchdown strike to Maverick Delgado.
