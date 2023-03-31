Three Tivy doubles tennis teams just competed in the District 26-5A Tournament in San Antonio. Two of those teams won the district championship in their respective bracket and one team finished as runner-up. Left to right: Carlee Wren, Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy, Evan Salinas, Sara Bowers, Braden Stehling, Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy.
This past Wednesday, the Tivy Antlers tennis program took three varsity doubles teams to the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio to compete in the District 26-5A Tennis Tournament. Two of those Tivy teams went on to win district titles in their respective brackets.
In the boys bracket, Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy and Braden Stehling occupied the top seed and won all four of their matches in straight sets. On Thursday, Chedzoy and Stehling finished off Josh Miller and Kolter Smedley of Smithson Valley 6-4, 7-6 (4) to clinch the district championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.