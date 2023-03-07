District 26 has released its all-district selections for the 2022-'23 girls basketball season.
Two Tivy Lady Antler players, senior Riley Dill and junior Solaya Gorham, were among the 12 players named First-Team All-District. Boerne-Champion had the most first-team selections of any school in the district with three.
