It was a productive day for the Tivy Antlers boys basketball team Friday. They hosted the first day of their two-day home tournament and picked up a pair of wins in the process.

That morning, Tivy made quick work of visiting McCollum San Antonio with a resounding 73-42 victory. Then in the afternoon, the Antlers dispatched the Caney Creek Panthers 62-36. 

