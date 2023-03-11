This past Tuesday was a good night for the Tivy boys soccer team. They earned a convincing 8-0 win over San Antonio-Wagner on Senior Night at Antler Stadium. It was Tivy's 10th win of the season.
Tivy scored two of its goals in the first half and six more in the second half. Will Robinson produced four of Tivy's goals and Bhodey Miller accounted for three. Tomas Rodelo also netted a goal for the Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.