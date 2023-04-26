Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.