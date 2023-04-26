Tuesday evening, the Tivy Antlers baseball team clinched a postseason berth by virtue of a 10-2 road win at San Antonio-Veterans Memorial.
Tivy was aided in its quest for a playoff spot as Comal Pieper lost Tuesday night to Smithson Valley 6-0. Pieper, now 7-6 in the district, stands at fifth place in the standings. Tivy is tied with Boerne-Champion for third at 8-5 in the Region 4, District 26 standings. The Antlers own the tiebreaker over Pieper as they beat the Warriors in both season matchups this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.