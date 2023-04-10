Following a Thursday rainout, the Tivy Antlers baseball team took the field Saturday for a road matchup with the Boerne Champion Chargers. Tivy won by a final score of 3-1 and recorded its third victory in the last four games.
Tivy drew first blood in the top half of the second. Adan Hernandez led things off with a single to right field. He advanced to second base on the next at-bat by way of a Bailey Blaker sacrifice bunt. Then with two outs in the inning, Tanner Beck singled on a line drive to center field which allowed Hernandez to score.
