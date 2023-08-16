Tuesday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers volleyball club improved to 6-3 on the year with a three-set road win at Medina Valley (25-18, 25-9, 25-14).
Senior co-captain Taylor Kubacak led Tivy offensively with 17 kills. Fellow co-captain Karlyn Dyal added eight kills of her own. Junior Judah Davis pitched in with a team-high five aces and Madellyn Fiedler led the team in assists with 12.
