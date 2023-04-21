The Tivy Antlers boys baseball team strengthened their playoff position Friday evening with a 10-0 win over San Antonio-Pieper in five innings. It was Tivy’s fifth straight win and improved the club’s overall mark to 17-11-1.
Tivy posted three runs in the third inning followed by a big seven-run fourth inning to put the game out of reach. Kale Lackey, Eric Tenery and Adan Hernandez all recorded two RBIs apiece in the victory. As a team, Tivy collected seven hits in the contest. Tenery pitched all five innings and allowed four hits and two walks and picked up four strikeouts for the Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.