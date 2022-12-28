11-22-22 Tivy vs Sotomayor BBB80605.jpg

Tivy’s Jackson Johnston (14) splits two defenders as the Antlers faced Sotomayor in Kerrville earlier this season. On Tuesday, he recorded a team-high 18 points in a loss against Boerne High. He again posted 18 points in Wednesday’s win over Flour Bluff.

 

The Tivy Antlers boys basketball squad was back on the court Tuesday. They, like the Lady Antlers, played in two games that day as part of the Boerne Independent School District Christmas Tournament.

In Tuesday’s noon matchup at Champion High School, Tivy defeated Bastrop by a wide margin, 77-35. Tivy outscored Bastrop by 30 points in the second half to blow the game open and cruise to victory. A total of 11 Tivy players got into the scoring column. Antlers senior guard Jaden Frausto led the way offensively with 23 points.

