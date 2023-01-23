Fern Manzano (1) passes to Bhodey Miller (9) against Uvalde earlier this season. Manzano scored two goals against Fredericksburg this past Thursday and Miller totaled two goals and two assists through three games in the Texan Classic Tournament at Wimberley High.
Over the weekend, the Tivy boys soccer club (4-4-2) wrapped up play in the Texan Classic, a three-day tournament which was played at Wimberley High School and featured a total of eight teams. It was Tivy's last action before opening their district portion of their schedule.
Tivy ended up going 1-1-1 in the tournament and qualified for the third place game against Eastside Memorial on Saturday morning. However, due to a scheduling error by host school Wimberley, the Antlers were not slotted to play on Saturday. Tivy's slot was awarded to the wrong team, KIPP Texas-San Antonio, who did not take the field due to injury issues and the game was ultimately canceled.
