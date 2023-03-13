On Saturday, the Tivy Antlers baseball team lost the final game of their home tournament 4-3 in five innings to the Reagan Rattlers. With its first loss since March 2, Tivy’s season mark now stands at 10-6-1.
Tivy was outhit by Reagan 7-4. Eric Tenery and Hayden Kneese accounted for all of Tivy’s hits with two apiece. Tenery, Kneese and Stormy Rhodes each had a run batted in as well.
