After a 23-10 season that included a postseason berth, two members of the Tivy boys basketball team earned First-Team All-District recognition.
Seniors Quinten Vega and Jaden Frausto were the two Antler starters who played key roles for the club this past season. Frausto led the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game and Vega led the team in assists per game (2.7) and steals per game (2.4).
