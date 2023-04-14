On Friday evening, the Tivy Antlers baseball team made quick work of the San Antonio-Wagner Thunderbirlds. Tivy won the game 17-3 in five innings and evened up its district record to 5-5 in the process. It was the fifth win in six games for the Antlers.
After both teams went scoreless in the first inning, Tivy pushed across two runs in the second. Bailey Blaker led things off with a single to center field. He advanced to second on a stolen base and then moved to third on a Tanner Beck groundout. With two outs in the frame and Blaker subbed out for courtesy runner Wiley Flores, Hayden Kneese ripped a triple down the right field line to give Tivy its first run. Kneese scored on the next at-bat by virtue of a Guy Flores bloop single.
