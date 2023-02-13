The Tivy Antlers boys soccer team earned a 2-1 road triumph over the Wagner-San Antonio Thunderbirds Friday night.
All three goals in the game happened in the first half. Bhodey Miller and Ian Jacome were credited with Tivy’s goals. Miller and Jacome assisted one another on each of the two Antler scoring plays. Defensively, Cris Tienda notched four saves in the win for Tivy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.