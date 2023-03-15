It was a rough outing for the Tivy baseball team Tuesday afternoon at home. They came up on the short end of a 9-1 final against the visiting Smithson Valley Rangers.
Offensively, the Antlers managed just two hits compared to 11 for Smithson Valley. Tivy’s lone run of the game came on an infield error by the Rangers. With two outs and men on in the bottom of the fifth, Guy Flores hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the Smithson Valley first baseman. Flores reached safely on the play and Adan Hernandez came around to score.
