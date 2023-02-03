In girls soccer Friday, the Tivy Lady Antlers had no problem beating the Seguin Lady Matadors 5-0 at Antler Stadium.
Coming into the match, the Lady Antlers missed three days of practice due to inclement weather and their Jan. 31 contest at home against New Braunfels-Canyon was postponed for Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon. Afterward, Tivy head coach Martin Garcia said it was difficult to manage the weekly schedule due to the interruption.
