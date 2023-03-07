It was a successful road trip for the Tivy Antlers baseball team who wrapped up the Liberty Hill Tournament Saturday with a 4-1 record over the course of three days.
In Thursday's first game, Tivy beat Wimberly 7-5 in comeback fashion. Down 5-4 in the fourth inning, Eric Tenery's two-run single with two outs gave Tivy a lead they would not relinquish. Tenery was 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run, four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.