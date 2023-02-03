In girls basketball Friday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers earned a 42-34 road win over the Pieper Lady Warriors.
Kyra Wheatfall led all scorers with 11 points for Tivy. Riley did also added nine in the win.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.