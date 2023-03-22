In local baseball Tuesday, the Tivy Antlers dropped their fourth straight game with an 8-0 loss in New Braunfels-Canyon. Tivy now sits at 10-9-1 overall.
After a scoreless first inning, Canyon posted four runs in the second to take control of the game. The Cougars added a run in the third, a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. All told, Canyon collected nine hits that evening. The Antlers offense did not register a hit of their own in the contest. Stormy Rhodes took the loss on the mound for Tivy.
