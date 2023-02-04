In girls soccer Saturday afternoon, New Braunfels-Canyon edged out the Tivy Lady Antlers 1-0 at Antlers Stadium. The loss drops Tivy’s season mark to 4-3-1.
The contest was scoreless through the first 40 minutes. About midway through the second half, the Lady Eagles managed to score the first and only goal of the game. Afterward, Tivy head coach Martin Garcia said that it was an evenly played match until the goal was scored.
