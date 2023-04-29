Saturday afternoon, the Tivy Antlers baseball team made up its Friday home game against the Veterans Memorial Patriots which was rained out. Tivy earned a 6-3 victory in the regular season finale and heads into the postseason with a seven-game winning streak.
After two and-a-half innings of play, neither team had gotten on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the third, Tivy enjoyed a hot streak to break the scoreless tie. With one on and one out, Kale Lackey found the gap in left center field for an RBI double. After that, Aiden Cline smacked a sharply hit single down the third base line to drive Lackey in from second. Eric Tenery was the next Tivy batter and he launched a pitch over the wall in right center for a two-run home run.
