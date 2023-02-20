In boys soccer Friday night, the Tivy Antlers overwhelmed the Veterans Memorial Patriots on the road 4-0. With the win, Tivy moves to an overall mark of 7-7-3 on the year.
The Antlers offense accounted for two goals in each half. Bhodey Miller recorded two of Tivy’s goals and Will Robinson and Pablo Rivera were credited with a goal apiece in the win. Ian Jacome, Jose Carranza and Miller each tallied an assist for the Antlers. Defensively, Tivy goalkeeper Cris Tienda recorded four saves.
