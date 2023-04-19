It was the fourth straight win for the Tivy Antlers baseball team Tuesday night as they outlasted visiting Comal Pieper 4-0. The latest win moves Tivy to 16-11-1 on the season.
Tivy threatened in the bottom of the first and loaded the bases. However, they were unable to score any runs. Through the first four and-a-half innings, it was a quick-paced pitcher’s duel. Tivy’s Stormy Rhodes navigated through the Pieper lineup with little trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.