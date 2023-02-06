In boys soccer, the Tivy Antlers played on the road this past Friday and Saturday.
In Friday's match, the Antlers were dominant in a 4-0 over the Seguin Matadors. Bhodey Miller scored a pair of goals and also came up with a pair of assists as well. Daniel Lopez and Ian Jacome accounted for the other two goals for the Antlers.
