In boys soccer Tuesday night, the Tivy Antlers traveled to Smithson Valley where they got the better of the Rangers by a final score of 2-1. With the win, Tivy moves to an overall mark of 8-7-3 on the year.
The Antlers recorded a goal in each half during the contest. Bhodey Miller and Will Robinson were credited with a goal apiece and Jose Carranza picked up an assist for Tivy. Defensively, goalkeeper Cris Tienda had eight saves on the evening.
