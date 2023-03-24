The Tivy Antlers baseball team suffered defeat for the fifth straight time on Friday. They lost to New Braunfels-Canyon by a final score of 7-2.
Canyon drew first blood with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Tivy’s Bailey Blaker worked a bases loaded walk with two outs in the third inning to push across the first Antler run of the ballgame. Stormy Rhodes scored Tivy’s second run of the game in the sixth inning on a Tanner Beck bunt that turned into an inning ending double play.
