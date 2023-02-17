In girls soccer Friday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers notched a 2-0 home win over the Veterans Memorial Lady Patriots at Antler Stadium.
Both Tivy goals happened in the first half. Stella Hendricks and Lauryn Rodgers each tallied a score for the Lady Antlers. Amber Gonzalez and Rowyn Bowlby each were credited with assists on the night. Tivy's offense generated six total shots on goal.
