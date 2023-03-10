Tivy began play Thursday in its first home baseball tournament of the season. They got off to a good start in the three-day tournament with a 5-2 morning win over New Braunfels and a 4-2 evening victory over William Benton Ray High School.
In the first contest of the day, the score was tied at 2-2 after five and-a-half innings. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Tivy rallied for a three-run inning which ultimately decided the game. Hayden Kneese and Tanner Beck both reached base safely to start off the inning for the Antlers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.