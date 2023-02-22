The Tivy Antlers opened their 2023 spring baseball season Monday at home against the Lerado Alexander Bulldogs and notched a 7-3 win.
After allowing a run in the top of the first, the Tivy offense posted a pair of runs in the bottom half of the game. RBI singles by shortstop Aiden Cline and catcher Tanner Beck accounted for the two Tivy runs.
