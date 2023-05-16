With nine total votes, Stormy Rhodes of the Tivy boys baseball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of May 1-6.
Victoria Beckerson of the Center Point girls track team received six votes, Taylor Vela of the Center Point boys track team tallied five votes and Morgan Hansen of the Comfort girls softball team recorded three votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.