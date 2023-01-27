On Friday evening, the Tivy boys soccer team (4-5-2) could not overcome the Smithson Valley Rangers at home. They ended up losing 3-2 on a chilly night at Antlers Stadium.
It was an uphill battle throughout the night as Tivy never led in the game. Down 3-1 in the first half, Tivy received a jolt from Will Robinson who recorded his second goal of the contest. At the half, the Antlers trailed 3-2.
