With five total votes, Samantha Castaneda of the Center Point girls softball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of Feb. 27- March 4.
Eric Tenery of the Tivy boys baseball team received three votes. Will Robinson of the Tivy boys soccer team ended the week with a pair of votes. Mildred Howerton of Tivy softball recorded one vote.
