With 153 total votes, Riley Dill of the Tivy girls basketball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of Feb. 13-18.
Cris Tienda of the Tivy boys soccer team received 10 votes. Kaylee Blackledge of Center Point Lady Pirates softball received seven votes. Talli Millican of the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team recorded five votes.
