With 144 total votes, Quentin Vega of the Tivy boys basketball team won the Kerrville Daily Times Player of the Week Poll for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 4.
Bhodey Miller of the Tivy boys soccer team received 36 votes. Kenna Nichols of Ingram Tom Moore Lady Warriors basketball received seven votes. Emma Strickland of the Harper Ladyhorns basketball team also recorded seven votes.
