On Monday evening, the Center Point Pirates boys basketball team was blown out at home by the Mason Punchers, 74-24.
Jose Gallegos led the Pirates offensively with six points. After the game, Center Point head coach Kenny King said he thought his team performed much better against Mason in comparison to their previous meeting with the Punchers on Jan. 7.
