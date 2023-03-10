In girls soccer Friday night, the Tivy Lady Antlers could not generate the offense needed to overcome the San Antonio Pieper Lady Warriors.
Pieper netted three goals in the first half followed by two more in the second. Despite the shutout, Tivy registered nine shots on goal. Stella Hendricks paced the Lady Antlers with four shots on goal.
