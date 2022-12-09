With only six players dressed for action at home Friday night, the boys basketball team for Our Lady of the Hills put up a great fight. However, they could not overcome visiting Waldorf-Austin for their first win of the year in a 10-point defeat, 50-40.
The opening quarter was tight throughout as Waldorf built a slight 13-10 lead after one. Eight of OLH's points came from standout player Jake Mein. He continued to keep the Hawks competitive with seven of OLH's nine points in the second. By the break, it was anybody's game with Waldorf holding a 22-19 advantage.
