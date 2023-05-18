This summer, the athletic program at Our Lady of the Hills High School has something in store for youngsters looking to get involved in football.
The OLH Hawks plan to host two football camps with the first session going from June 5-9. The second camp is slated to take place June 19-23. All activities will be held on the OLH campus and it is designed for children from rising fourth graders to eighth graders. Boys as well as girls and students outside of the immediate Kerrville area are welcomed to register.
